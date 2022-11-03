**************************************************************************************

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and basketball analyst David Sisk continue their series previewing North Carolina’s basketball season by discussing the Tar Heels’ freshmen.

AJ & David focus on Seth Trimble, Tyler Nickel, Jalen Washington, and Will Shaver. Shaver arrived last winter but did not play. He is a redshirt freshman but was originally a part of the current freshman class.

Top-ranked UNC begins its season November 7 at home versus UNC-Wilmington.

