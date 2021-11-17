THI Podcast: The Howell Situation Moving Forward & Wofford Preview

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss Sam Howell possibly not playing this weekend versus Wofford, what could play out with Howell for the rest of the season, where North Carolina is at this time, and a quick look at the Terriers, whom the Tar Heels face Saturday afternoon.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

