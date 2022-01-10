THI Podcast: The Latest On UNC Basketball Recruiting

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss the latest with several prospects, two of whom that have signed with UNC, another is committed, and the other is a primary target of Hubert Davis and his staff.

AJ & Davis dive into how class of 2022 signees Seth Trimble and Tyler Nickel are playing, the growth in class of 2023 Tar Heels’ commit Simeon Wilcher’s game, and the season class of 2023 target GG Jackson is having.

Plus, David offers an update on the Jackson recruitment.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

***************************************************************************************