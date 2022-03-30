THI Podcast: The Magnitude Of Duke-Carolina In The Final Four

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and THI Analyst and longtime college, AAU, and high school coach David Sisk discuss the magnitude of North Carolina and Duke facing each other in the Final Four this weekend.

The Tar Heels and Blue Devils have met 257 times, but never in the NCAA Tournament, and now they will not only square off in the national semifinals, but also in what could be legendary Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final game.

Adding more spice to this one, the Tar Heels won at Duke nearly a month ago in Coach K’s final home game.

UNC (28-9) is an eight seed and Eat Regional champions. Duke (32-6) is a two seed and West Regional champions.

The game will tip at approximately 8:50 on Saturday night.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

