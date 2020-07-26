TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: The Most Underrated 2021 Commit Is?

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss why 3-star QB/Athlete Caleb Hood just might be the most underrated of North Carolina’s committed football prospects for its class of 2021.

Hood, who is 6-foot and 205 pounds, attends Richmond County High School in Rockingham, NC. His father, Errol Hood, played defensive back for the Tar Heels from 1998-2001.

Caleb Hood is rated the No. 44 prospect in the state of North Carolina, but King believes he’s much better than that and has a higher ceiling than what’s being projected.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.