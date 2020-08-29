TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: The Tar Heels Kickoff In TWO Weeks

THI staffers Jacob Turner, Deana King and publisher Andrew Jones discuss the Tar Heels with their season opener two weeks from Saturday, as North Carolina will host Syracuse at Kenan Stadium.

Among the topics: It’s getting close, but will they still play? How important is it for the Tar Heels to win the opener versus last season’s opener? Will true freshmen Josh Downs and Ja’Qurious Conley play big roles right away? Will any reserves step up on the DL? And are the expectations going into the season the highest since…?

Share with us your thoughts on these topics, as well.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.