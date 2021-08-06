THI Podcast: The UNC Basketball Look Ahead Series Wrap Up Show

With THI having concluded our offseason Look Ahead series focusing on a different returning North Carolina basketball player, plus the three transfers, we now cap it off as staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the group as a whole.

This is a modified look ahead to the 2021-22 Tar Heels. AJ & Jacob go into each player that was featured in the series plus they hit on the two freshmen for a moment as well.

New UNC Coach Hubert Davis has seven returning scholarship players with experience as well as three transfers who have started at other schools. So ten scholarship players with game experience are on the roster along with two talented freshmen.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.