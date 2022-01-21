THI Podcast: The Wake Game, NCAA Profile, Issues & More

THI Publisher Andrew Jones is joined by staff writers Deana King and Brandon Peay as they discuss a variety of topics regarding North Carolina’s basketball team.

AJ, Deana, and Brandon look ahead to UNC’s game at Wake Forest on Saturday night and what the Tar Heels must to do earn a victory, plus they address some of Carolina’s issues, offer some thoughts on UNC Coach Hubert Davis, and dive into the Heels’ profile for the NCAA Tournament, and really how far they are from being on track with a quality resume.

The Tar Heels and Demon Deacons tip at 8 PM at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

