Discuss this and UNC Football with other Tar Heels fans

Fourteen weeks of the high school football season are in the books, and in this edition of the Carolina Commits show, THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King look at the stars from last week and the big games coming up this weekend.

What five future North Carolina players had the best performances last weekend? And what three games this weekend involving future Tar Heels are we featuring?

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.

