THI Podcast: Tough Tests Await UNC At The Hall Of Fame Tip-Off

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones look ahead to North Carolina’s trip to Uncasville, CT, for the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament at the Mohegan Sun this weekend, where the Tar Heels will play two games versus nationally ranked teams.

Carolina opens versus No. 6 Purdue on Saturday afternoon, and on Sunday will take on either No. 5 Villanova or No. 17 Tennessee.

Jacob and AJ look back at the first three games, discuss the pros and cons on how the Tar Heels have played so far, plus how Armando Bacot and Caleb Love have played, Hubert Davis’ coaching, and so much more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

**************************************************************************************



