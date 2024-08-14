PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

THI Podcast: Tyzhaun Claude Commits to North Carolina

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0lTZnVBVDBFNkMwP3NpPUw0X3NOVjNiSHhqNUVjWWs/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQmYW1wO2F1dG9wbGF5PTEnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

North Carolina has added one final piece to its 2024-25 basketball roster with former Georgia Tech forward Tyzhaun Claude committing to the Tar Heels as a transfer.

At 6-foot-8 and 226 pounds, Claude was awarded a waiver last week by the NCAA opening up one last year of eligibility, and not long after, started communication with UNC.

Claude, who is from Goldsboro, NC, has played at three other schools already, starting his career at Morehead State before transferring to Western Carolina, and then playing last season for the Yellow Jackets.

In this podcast, we discuss who Claude is, his numbers, why UNC wants him, and how he can help Hubert Davis’ team.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vcnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL3RoaS1wb2RjYXN0LXR5emhhdW4tY2xhdWRlLWNvbW1p dHMtdG8tbm9ydGgtY2Fyb2xpbmEiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5vcnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2YWxz LmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ0aGktcG9kY2FzdC10eXpoYXVuLWNsYXVkZS1jb21t aXRzLXRvLW5vcnRoLWNhcm9saW5hJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMjYmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK