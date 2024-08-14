North Carolina has added one final piece to its 2024-25 basketball roster with former Georgia Tech forward Tyzhaun Claude committing to the Tar Heels as a transfer.

At 6-foot-8 and 226 pounds, Claude was awarded a waiver last week by the NCAA opening up one last year of eligibility, and not long after, started communication with UNC.

Claude, who is from Goldsboro, NC, has played at three other schools already, starting his career at Morehead State before transferring to Western Carolina, and then playing last season for the Yellow Jackets.

In this podcast, we discuss who Claude is, his numbers, why UNC wants him, and how he can help Hubert Davis’ team.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.