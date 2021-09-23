THI Podcast: UNC At Georgia Tech Preview Pod

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s game this weekend at Georgia Tech, what the Tar Heels must do to win, the challenges the Yellow Jackets present, playing in the dome there instead of at Tech’s campus stadium, and much more.

UNC enters at 2-1 overall, including 1-1 in the ACC, and is ranked No. 21 in the nation. The Yellow Jackets are 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the ACC.

The game licks at 7:30 PM and will air on the ACC Network.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

