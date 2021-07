THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting Davis Sisk discuss the very busy month of June for North Carolina coach Hubert Davis and his staff.

AJ & David discuss the official visits, offers that went out, and who the staff went to see in person, plus the interest in Marquette forward Dawson Garcia.

Note: This podcast was recorded before THI learned that Garcia was visiting UNC on July 1.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.