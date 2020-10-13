TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: UNC Basketball Practice Is Officially Underway

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and publisher Andrew Jones discuss the formal start of basketball practice as North Carolina begins full preparation for the 2020-21 season.

The revised plan for college hoops this season moved the official start of full practice to Oct. 14. So with that date here, Jacob and AJ dive into the team, looking at the main returning players, the huge, highly touted freshmen class, the questions they have at this time, what the Tar Heels’ mission statement should be and much, much more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner