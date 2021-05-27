THI Podcast: UNC Basketball's June Official Visits | Part 1

With the recruiting dead period ending at the end of May, THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss the eight official visits North Carolina has lined up for the month of June.

We are breaking up these podcasts into two parts, discussing four players in each. In this podcast, they will talk about the first four scheduled visits, which include Will Shaver, Jalen Washington, Justin Taylor, and Dereck Lively.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

Note: More OVs could be scheduled for the month but have not been at this time.







