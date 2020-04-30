THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss the job North Carolina Coach Mack Brown has done building a fence around the state in recruiting.

UNC currently has 14 commitments for the class of 2021 of which 13 prospects are from North Carolina. Five of them are 4-star prospects and nine are among the top 18 rated players in the state.

In addition, perhaps four of the current in-state 3-star player will likely move to 4-star status and Brown and the Tar Heels could land three or for more of the top 18 prospects in the state.

So how has Brown done this? AJ & Deana discuss that.