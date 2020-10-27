TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Deep Dive Halfway Through ACC Slate

North Carolina is at the mid-point of the ACC football schedule, so it’s the perfect time for AJ and Jacob to dive into the Tar Heels hitting on the positives, concerns, surprises and more.

UNC is currently 4-1 and ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press poll. Left on Carolina’s schedule is this weekend at Virginia, then at Duke, Wake Forest at home, an open date, Notre Dame at home the day after Thanksgiving and at Miami the first Saturday of December.

The Heels also have a nonconference game at home versus Western Carolina on Dec. 11, which is not addressed in this podcast.



