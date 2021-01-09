TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: UNC Football Offense Recap & Look Ahead

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s offense from the football season that ended last week in the Orange Bowl and look ahead to next fall.

AJ & Jacob hit on all aspects of the offense with a focus on what the Tar Heels could look like next season.

Carolina finished with an 8-4 overall record, 7-3 in the ACC, and its offense is currently ranked No. 5 in the nation averaging 537.2 yards per game. UNC’s rushing offense is No. 11 (235.8 ypg), passing is No. 18 (301.4 ypg), and Carolina is No. 10 in scoring averaging 41.7 points per contest.



