TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: UNC Football Recruiting In Western NC

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss how UNC is beginning to make progress with prospects in the western part of North Carolina.

The Tar Heels haven’t reeled in a lot of players from that region of the state in recent years past, but Mack Brown and his staff are targeting more of the top players and developing positive relationships. AJ & Deans break this down, and note, this is Deana’s neck of the woods, so she knows the region very well.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner