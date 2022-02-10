THI Podcast: UNC Football's Recent Developments

THI Publisher Andrew Jones, and staff writers Deana King and Brandon Peay dive into a variety of North Carolina football topics, discussing what has transpired in the program over the last month and looking ahead to spring practice starting in a few weeks.

Among the topics they hit on: What has been learned about the defensive approach Gene Chizik will employ; the importance of Ray Vohasek announcing he will be back for the 2022 season; Harvard OL Spencer Rolland transferring in; Patrick Suddes replacing Billy High as the program’s General Manager (director of player personnel); some changes in UNC’s recruiting approach; and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

