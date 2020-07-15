TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: UNC Football Targets At The VTO Elite 100

THI was on hand Sunday for the VTO Elite 100 football camp, so in this podcast, THI Publisher Andrew Jones and THI Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss some of the North Carolina targets that participated.

Here, AJ and Deana discuss class of 2022 targets Malaki Hamrick, Albert Redd and Michael Allen as well as 2023 athlete Rico Walker, plus more.

King and THI videographer Kevin Roy spent six hours at the camp shooting isolation videos and conducting interviews, most of which have already been posted on our site.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.