THI Podcast: UNC Hires NFL Legend Bill Belichick

North Carolina has hired legendary former NFL coach Bill Belichick as its new football coach.

The winner of six Super Bowls and having led the New England Patriots to three more appearances in the sport’s biggest game, Belichick comes to Chapel Hill after one year off from coaching.

In this edition of the THI Podcast, Jacob and AJ discuss exceptionally well-sourced information on the hiring, how it played out, why it makes sense for UNC, and they give their thoughts on it.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.