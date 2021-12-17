THI Podcast: UNC-Kentucky Preview

THI staff writer Jacob Turner, Publisher Andrew Jones, and analyst David Sisk look ahead to North Carolina’s game versus Kentucky on Saturday as part of the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas.

The Tar Heels were supposed to play No. 4 UCLA and UK was slated to face off with Ohio State in the event, both the Bruins and Buckeyes had to cancel because of COVID protocols. So, the Tar Heels and Wildcats were already going to be there and agreed to play each other.

Kentucky is 7-2 with its losses coming to Duke and last Saturday at Notre Dame by a 66-62 score with its best win is over either Ohio University or Central Michigan. Carolina is 8-2 and have won five consecutive games.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner