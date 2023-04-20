THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss former Notre Dame guard Cormac Ryan’s decision to transfer to play basketball at North Carolina.

Jacob & A share their thoughts about what kind of player Ryan is, how he will fit in at UNC, and what Ryan and Carolina’s other two commits from the portal, Jaxson Wojcik an Jae’Lyn Withers, means about the direction Hubert Davis is taking the Tar Heels.

A native of New York, NY, who is 6-foot-5 and weighs 195 pounds, was captain of the Fighting Irish for three seasons after sitting out a transfer year, which followed a freshman season at Stanford where he played for former UNC assistant coach Jerod Haase.

Ryan was second on the team in scoring at 12.3 points per contest. He also averaged 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals, while shooting 40.9 percent from the floor, including 34.4 percent from 3-point range.

His career-high was 29 points in a win over Alabama last year in the NCAA Tournament. In fact, in three NCAA games that season, Ryan scored 54 points while shooting 11-for-24 from the perimeter. He also scored 28 points in a win at Duke in 2021. And his best game last season was in a 70-52 rout of No. 20 Michigan State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. He scored 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting, including 6-for-7 from the perimeter.

