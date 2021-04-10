TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: UNC Lands UVA Transfer Justin McKoy

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss Virginia transfer Justin McKoy committing to play basketball at North Carolina, which he announced Saturday afternoon.

At 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds, McKoy entered the transfer portal several days after the Cavaliers’ season ended and had more than 30 scholarship offers, many from power conference schools.

McKoy was a 3-star prospect at Panther Creek High School concluding his career with more than 2,000 points. He was the No. 48 overall small forward in the nation in his class. He originally committed to Penn State in 2018.

He played 298 minutes in 31 games in two seasons at UVA. He started four games this past season, and for the year, shot 48.3 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent (3-for-9) from three-point range. He averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest this season.