THI Podcast: UNC Looking To Reset & Recharge In Its Bye Week

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss several topics surrounding North Carolina’s football team with the Tar Heels in the midst of their bye week.

UNC is 4-3 overall, 3-3 in the ACC, and have had issues on both sides of the ball for most of the season, things they hope to clear up some during the down week. Also, the Tar Heels needed to exhale and hit a reset button, especially with the remaining schedule including four ranked teams, three of which will be on the road.

Jacob & AJ hit on those things while getting into it with respect to Carolina’s struggles with an eye on the last five games.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

