THI Podcast: UNC-Notre Dame Preview

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones take a look ahead to North Carolina’s game Saturday night at No. 11 Notre Dame by discussing what the Tar Heels must do to notch victory, what they must avoid doing, and the importance of this game launching the final five weeks to the season.

UNC plays four ranked teams over its last five, and three in a 12-day span beginning with the trip to South Bend. And, for the first time this season, the Heels aren’t favored nor will they go into the game with a lot of pressure on them.

Carolina is 4-3 overall and is coming off a bye week. The Fighting Irish are 6-1 and coming off a 31-16 win at home over Southern Cal.

