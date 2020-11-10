TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: UNC's 2020-21 Basketball Schedule

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 2020-21 basketball schedule that was released Wednesday afternoon.

AJ offers his takes on the nonconference portion of the schedule as well as the league games, including noting the Tar Heels’ toughest four-game stretch and lightest four-game stretch, plus he throws in some other comments about the schedule and the league.

The Tar Heels will play 27 regular season games, seven nonconference games plus 20 ACC contests. Their main non-league opponents are Iowa on the road, Ohio State in Cleveland, and three games in the Maui Invitational against power programs. The Maui event will be played in Asheville, NC.

UNC’s ACC slate includes home-and-home games versus Duke, NC State, Florida State, Syracuse, Clemson and Miami. The Tar Heels will play the rest of the league’s teams just once each with road games at Virginia, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Boston College and home games versus Louisville, Notre Dame, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.

The ACC Tournament will be in Washington, D.C.



