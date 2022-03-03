THI Podcast: UNC's Challenges At Duke In Coach K's Last Home Game

**************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones look ahead to North Carolina’s game at Duke on Saturday evening, which will be the final game ever for Blue Devils Coach Mike Krzyzewski at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Jacob & AJ discuss the event that this game will be, the heightened atmosphere with so many former players and dignitaries from various athletic, entertainment, and political mediums on hand, and the task at hand for the Tar Heels in facing the No. 4 team in the nation in their building.

Carolina is 22-8 overall and 14-5 in the ACC, but the Heels may still have some work to do in order to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament. A win Saturday would make Hubert Davis’ first team a lock for the big dance.

Duke is 26-4 and 16-3.

The game tips at 6 PM and will air on ESPN.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.








