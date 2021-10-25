THI Podcast: UNC's Class Of 2022 So Far & What May Be Coming

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss North Carolina’s highly regarded football class of 2022, the true quality of the class, the Virginia effect on the class, what it means for the program, and who else could join the group.

UNC picked up 5-star offensive lineman Zach Rice last week and before that reeled in 4-star running back George Pettaway, both of whom are from Virginia. Of the 15 commits so far, two are 5-star prospects, eight are 4-star kids, and five are 3-star players. Six players are from the Commonwealth of Virginia.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

