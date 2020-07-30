TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: UNC's New 2020 Football Schedule

Andrew Jones has covered sports for 25 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
THI Publisher Andrew Jones and resident jack of all trades Deana King discuss North Carolina’s 2020 football schedule, which was released by the ACC on Wednesday. They discuss finally having a schedule after so much uncertainty, take snap shots of the 10 opponents for the Tar Heels, how the season may play out.