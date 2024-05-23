Former Vanderbilt forward Ven-Allen Lubin has committed to play basketball at North Carolina for his final two years of eligibility.

Lubin played his freshman season at Notre Dame, but entered the transfer portal after then-coach Mike Brey agreed to move on. He spent one season with the Commodores, entering the portal after Jerry Stackhouse was fired.

Lubin is 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds. He has a wingspan of 7-1, and averaged 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest this past season.

