CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina completed spring practice with its 15th formal workout of the last 15 weeks, which was the annual spring game at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels went for about an hour and 40 minutes, with the first phase in thud and then about 50 plays that were full contact.

It’s easy to read too much into a spring game, either the positives or negatives. So here, THI’s Jacob Turner and Andrew Jones discuss what CAN be taken away from Saturday’s game.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.