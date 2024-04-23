With Seth Trimble announcing his withdrawal from the transfer portal and returning to North Carolina, we discuss what this means for the Tar Heels and for Trimble.

What kind of player will he be as a junior? In what ways will he impact the team? How can we gauge his improvements from freshman to sophomore year as an indicator of what to expect over the next six months?

And why is this great for UNC and Hubert Davis?

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.