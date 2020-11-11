TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: What Does Styles & Dunn Signing With UNC Mean?

THI Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss basketball signing day for North Carolina, as Roy Williams’ program picked up two class of 2021 prospects in Dontrez Styles and D’Marco Dunn.

Styles, who is a 6-foot-7, 205-pound small forward who attends Kinston (NC) High School, is rated the No. 58 overall prospect nationally in the class and No. 14 at his position. He averaged 19.7 points and 11 rebounds per game last season as a junior.

Dunn is ranked No. 91 by Rivals nationally. Originally from Arizona, Dunn moved to Fayetteville in the summer of 2019 and he had an immediate impact at Westover High School. Dunn helped lead Westover to a 30-0 record and state championship this past season. He was named AP All-State after averaging 20.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game.

UNC’s small class at this time is rated No. 37 in the nation.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.