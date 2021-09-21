THI Podcast: What Have We Learned Through 3 Games?

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones take a look at where North Carolina’s football team is three games into the season, which is the quarter mark.

The Tar Heels are 2-1 overall, including 1-1 in the ACC, and are ranked No. 21 in the nation. They have scored 59 points over the last two games and gained 607 and 699 yards, respectively, while combining to accumulate 63 first downs.

Sam Howell has turned in consecutive 300-yard and 100-yard passing games, joining Louisville’s Lamar Jackson as the only Power 5 players to do so in consecutive games. Jackson did it in 2016, the year he won the Heisman Trophy.

UNC WR Josh Downs has 24 receptions for 399 yards and four scores on the season.

Carolina’s defense held its first two opponents, Virginia Tech and Georgia State, to less than 300 yards of offense, but Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong set a record against a UNC team bypassing for 554 yards last Saturday night.

AJ and Jacob dive into these numbers, what has improved about the Heels, areas of concern, about what is ahead for Mack Brown’s club.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

