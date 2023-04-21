**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

With North Carolina basketball having secured three players from the transfer portal so far, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the newest Tar Heels, how their strengths play off each other as well as Armando Bacot and RJ Davis, and how they fit overall.

What do their additions signal as far as where UNC Coach Hubert Davis wants to take the program, can they defend, and what might the Heels look like overall with Paxson Wojcik, Jae’Lyn Withers, and Cormac Ryan on board?

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET

Are you…

*Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?

*Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?

*Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?

Andy can help!!!

Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.

Contact: @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>



