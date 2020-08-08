TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: What Jumps Out About UNC's Football Slate?

THI’s Jacob Turner and publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 2020 football schedule that was finally laid out complete with dates for the Tar Heels’ 11 games for this fall.

Ten of the games are against ACC teams and the 11th is versus a non-league team, though the opponent hasn’t yet been revealed

Jacob and AJ hit on what stands out to them about the schedule and a few more interesting takes a well.

Note: This podcast was recorded before James Madison announced it was cancelling its season.





And another note: AJ and Jacob actually covered the Game Academy Football Camp in Virginia Beach in June, so they had seen each other since recording soem videos in Chapel Hill in March, as AJ noted. Mental typo for AJ, much like his many phone typos he's famous for.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



