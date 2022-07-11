THI Podcast: What's Going On With GG Jackson?

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss the latest with the stories, rumors and other things surrounding class of 2023 North Carolina commit G.G. Jackson.

Jackson possibly decommitting from UNC became a big story more than a week ago, and in the time since, THI has been talking with a variety of sources, so AJ & David hit on the different things being said under the surface in addition to perspectives about what has been reported.

The range of things is extensive enough, and some absurd enough, that AJ & David only dive into a handful of directions this story could go.

Jackson, who has attended Ridge View High School in Columbia, SC, is the top-ranked prospect in the class of 2023. He committed to the Tar Heels in late April.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.