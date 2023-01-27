THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss a variety of topics surrounding North Carolina football recruiting.

AJ & Deana talk about visitors last weekend in Chapel Hill, some of the Tar Heels’ top QB prospects for the class of 2024, a collection of top talent at Providence Day in Charlotte, the current emphasis within UNC’s recruiting footprint, and more.

This discussion is loaded conversation with a great deal of information.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

