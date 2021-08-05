THI Podcast: What's Left for UNC's Class of 2022?

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss the last two months of recruiting for North Carolina since things opened up and look at six key remaining class of 2022 targets for the Tar Heels.

AJ and Deana hit on Jake Pope, Benji Gosnell, George Pettaway, Andre Greene, Zach Rice, and Travis Shaw. What appeals to them about UNC, how long might it take before any of them commit to a school, and what are Carolina’s chances at landing any of them?

UNC currently has 12 members committed for its class of 2022.

Note: This podcast was recorded before UNC offered class of 2022 safety Will Hardy.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy