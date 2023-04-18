







THI Publisher Andrew Jones and staff writer Brandon Peay discuss what they learned about North Carolina’s offense during spring practice, culminating with the annual spring game this past Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

AJ and Brandon share their thoughts about the things that jumped out at them, some concerns, players to watch, and so much more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

