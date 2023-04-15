CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s spring game that was played Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium, plus their share thoughts about where the Tar Heels are heading into the rest of the offseason.

What players shined? What position groups looked improved? What are some questions marks? And with the portal opening Saturday, what position groups might UNC try to enhance?

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

