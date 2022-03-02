THI Podcast: What We Saw At UNC's First Spring Football Practice

THI Publisher Andrew Jones is joined by staff writers Brandon Peay and Deana King for an in-depth conversation about what they saw at North Carolina’s first spring football practice Tuesday morning.

All three were there to watch the Tar Heels and hit on a variety of topics, including the grad transfers, true freshmen (plenty about Zach Rice), what stood out in several position groups, Gene Chizik, the QBs, and so much more.

The Tar Heels practice Thursday and Saturday of this week, Tuesday and Thursday next week before being off for spring break, and continue up to the spring game April 9 at Kenan Stadium.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

