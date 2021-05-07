TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: What We've Learned From Hubert Davis' Recent Offers

THI Director of Basketball Recruiting and analyst David Sisk and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss David’s recent weekend at an AAU event, North Carolina’s recent offers, and what they have learned about new UNC Coach Hubert Davis’ approach on the trail.

David was at an event in Indiana where he saw UNC 2022 target Dereck Lively play and later had a one-on-one interview. In addition, he has spoken with recent UNC offers Chris Livingston, Jalen Washington, Nick Smith, Isaac Traudt, and Justin Taylor, all of whom Sisk has recently spoken with. Some were offered by Roy Williams, but Davis has extended re-offers.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



