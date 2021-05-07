 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: What We've Learned From Hubert Davis' Recent Offers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-07 12:17:07 -0500') }} basketball Edit

THI Podcast: What We've Learned From Hubert Davis' Recent Offers

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

THI Director of Basketball Recruiting and analyst David Sisk and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss David’s recent weekend at an AAU event, North Carolina’s recent offers, and what they have learned about new UNC Coach Hubert Davis’ approach on the trail.

David was at an event in Indiana where he saw UNC 2022 target Dereck Lively play and later had a one-on-one interview. In addition, he has spoken with recent UNC offers Chris Livingston, Jalen Washington, Nick Smith, Isaac Traudt, and Justin Taylor, all of whom Sisk has recently spoken with. Some were offered by Roy Williams, but Davis has extended re-offers.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vcnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL3RoaS1wb2RjYXN0LXdoYXQtd2UtdmUtbGVhcm5lZC1m cm9tLWh1YmVydC1kYXZpcy1yZWNlbnQtb2ZmZXJzIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5j dGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgi c2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUo InNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcg dGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBo YXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55 aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNl cnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0 PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNv bS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5vcnRoY2Fy b2xpbmEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ0aGktcG9kY2FzdC13aGF0LXdl LXZlLWxlYXJuZWQtZnJvbS1odWJlcnQtZGF2aXMtcmVjZW50LW9mZmVycyZj NT0yMDIyNzMzMTI2JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Nj cmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==