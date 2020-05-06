THI publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King take a look at five 3-star North Carolina football commits in the class of 2021 that could move up to 4-star status.

AJ and Deana hash out what makes them look like 4-star prospects and if they believe any of the five players will earn a fifth star. And, if just one of the five players gets one, AJ and Deana pick who they think will get the nod.

UNC currently has 14 commitments in the class, six of which are 4-star prospects.

The five players AJ & Deana discuss are:





Ra Ra Dillworth

Keeshawn Silver

Power Echols

Kobe Paysour

Kamarro Edmonds



