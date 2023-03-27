THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina junior guard Caleb Love’s decision to enter the transfer portal, which he announced Monday afternoon via Twitter.

led the Tar Heels in scoring at 16.7 points per game. Love shot 45.5 percent inside the arc, and added 101-for-132 (76.5 percent) from the free throw line. His other numbers: 3.7 rebounds; 2.9 assists; and 1.1 steals. He shot 37.8 percent from the floor.

The Tar Heels went 20-13 and missed this NCAA Tournament this season. Love is the sixth UNC player to enter the transfer portal in the last two weeks.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

