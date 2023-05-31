***********************************************************************

Wanna be a UNC Tar Heels insider? You can for just $8.33 a month

***********************************************************************

With June a huge month for North Carolina football recruiting, THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss the many official visits that will take place over the next month.

They hit on the most noteworthy ones, UNC’s needs, and which of these 2024 prospects could end up as Tar Heels.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET

Are you…

*Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?

*Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?

*Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?

Andy can help!!!

Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.

Learn More About This by watching AJ's interview with Andy

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>







