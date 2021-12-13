THI Podcast: Will Hardy Flips From UVA, Commits To UNC

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana Kind discuss 3-star class of 2022 safety Will Hardy’s decision to flip his commitment from Virginia to North Carolina, which he announced Monday night.

Hardy, who took an official visit to UNC this weekend, committed to UVA on April 19, but with the recent changes in the Cavaliers’ program, and that he remained in regular contact with the Carolina staff, decided Chapel Hill was the best place for him.

AJ & Deana dive into why Hardy made the move, his visit to UNC in October that was key in this process, and the kind of player the Tar Heels are getting.

Hardy, who is 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, attends Greater Christian Academy in Atlanta, GA. He is the No. 98 overall prospect in talent-laden Georgia.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



