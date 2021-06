THI Staff Writer Jacob Turner and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk sit down to discuss 3-star 2022 center Will Shaver’s decision to commit to North Carolina during his official visit on Wednesday.





At 6-foot-10, 245 pounds, Shaver is the No. 138 overall player and No. 20 center in the 2022 class. He attends Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL and is the first commit in the Tar Heels' 2022 class.